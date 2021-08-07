6 High Slip Ingredients for Your DIY Gel

Is there anything more summer than a little slip and slide action?! I definitely slid down my fair share of slip and slides as a kid, but a few summers ago my husband and I decided to take advantage of our sloped backyard and got all the ingredients for a giant adult-and-kid-friendly version of an old classic! It’s pretty quick to set up and while some slope in a yard is super helpful, you can also do this on a flat surface as well since you’ll be running and sliding into the slip zone. The other great thing is that you can reuse the main items year after year and even use them for other things as well! We brought ours with us in our move from Nashville and set it up again in our front yard here in Pittsburgh.