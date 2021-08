The old saying that good things come in small packages does not apply to Canada. Because Canada is, in all senses, a very big deal. It is the world’s second-largest country (only Russia eclipses it); a geographical behemoth that faces three oceans (Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic); a titan whose terrain ebbs all the way from the US border and the leafy lanes of New England to the cold depths that lap at North Pole ice. It has mountains and rivers, tundra and prairie, small coves and huge harbours, shining cities on Great Lakes and Inuit villages on hidden bays.