Twitter isn’t a dating app and it isn’t a conference realignment shopping app. Why on earth are the Kansas Jayhawks doing this?. Look, we can all admit that conference realignment is a weird thing and it certainly makes people do weird things. Like, for example, having Texas and Texas A&M bitterly stop playing for a decade or so and, during that time, banter back and forth for a while only for them to both eventually end up in the same conference, where they will almost certainly play each other regularly.