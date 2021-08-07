Cancel
Griffin, GA

Investigating reports of shots fired can be maddening for officers

By KAREN GUNNELS STAFF WRITER KAREN@GRIFFINDAILYNEWS.COM
Griffin Daily News
 6 days ago

Without cooperative witnesses and victims, Griffin police investigators are hitting a wall when it comes to investigating reports of shots fired. “It feels like it,” Griffin Police Department Investigator and Public Information Office Laurie Littlejohn said in regards to an uptick in reported incidents of shots fired. Littlejohn is also the department’s evidence custodian and she said there is evidence to back up an increase in shootings.

www.griffindailynews.com

