How to Tell if You Have Dandruff or Dry Scalp, According to a Trichologists

By Desiree Johnson
naturallycurly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the struggle of having a dry scalp. It’s itchy, flakey, uncomfortable, and can make you feel like you want to rip your hair out. However, it can be hard to determine whether that itch is due to dandruff or a dry scalp. While dandruff and dry scalp can have similar characteristics they are different conditions that require different treatments. Dandruff is caused by too much oil on the scalp and with a dry scalp the skin gets irritated and then flakes off. Once you are able to identify the characteristics and symptoms of each condition then you can take the right course of action to get the right treatment and be rid of the irritation.

