RRMS begins new house system

Rehoboth Road Middle School students spent their first day of school Wednesday by being randomly chosen in the school’s new house system. Principal Laura Jordan said students will be divided into seven houses, which will meet one or two times a month. “We will focus on service as well as improve student culture,” she said. A school house system is the brainchild of Ron Clark of the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. According to the school’s website, a house system is a proven way to create a positive climate and culture for students and staff as well as build character, relationships and school spirit. Above left: Kayden Swain is excited to find out which of the seven houses he will be in this year at RRMS. Looking on is Swain’s teacher, Allison Kirk. Above right: Nazia Sands prepares to pick his color that will tell him what house he will be in during the school year. Looking on is Sharonda Tarplin, RRMS academic coach.