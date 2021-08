The first round of the final PGA Tour regular-season event is nearly in the books, and an unsurprising leader emerged at the Wyndham Championship on Thursday. Russell Henley shot an 8-under 62, and leads after play was suspended because of darkness following a lengthy weather delay. A win this week for Henley would cap what has been a stellar 2020-21 campaign for him, but he's joined by a cast of intriguing contenders for this week's trophy.