Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson vs. Roman Reigns remains the biggest dream match WWE can possibly book given its current roster. Johnson gave some hope for the match last year and Reigns has talked about it several times in interviews, but the soonest it could happen (emphasis on could, Johnson's incredibly busy acting career could potentially prevent it from ever happening) is WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium next April. Paul Heyman, Reigns' special counsel, gave his two cents on the dream match while speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes this week.