Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold to create history

Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to win an athletics gold medal at the Olympics by winning the men's javelin throw at Tokyo 2020 with a best throw of 87.58 on Saturday. Chopra is only the second Indian ever to win an individual gold -- shooter Abhinav Bindra finished on top of the podium in 2008. Chopra is also the first Indian since independence to win an athletics medal at the Olympics.