Stock Market Correction Risk Is High — How to Prepare

The stock market has had a great ride. Since the coronavirus crash of late March 2020, the three major U.S. indexes have jumped almost 100% or more — all reaching new highs. It’s been one of the longest, uninterrupted rallies in the U.S. equity market in history, thanks to a retreat of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Federal Reserve easing its monetary policy. All that may be changing, however, and a stock market correction may be on the horizon.