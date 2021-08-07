Logan Mwangi: Balloons tribute to boy found dead in river

An 80-year-old man in Staten Island was found dead Monday with a chilling message written on his chest: “I touch little girls.” Robert Raynor’s corpse was found Monday morning in the first-floor hallway of a Tompkinsville apartment building, police said. A neighbor, Isaac Williams, told the New York Post, “It was so loud, I could hear it over the air conditioner. I said, ‘What the hell are they doing down there?’ It was loud banging, like ‘boom, boom, boom.’ Like people were wrestling or someone was throwing somebody around.” The Post also quoted sources saying other messages—“I touch” and “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5”—were written on Raynor’s body in “black Magic Marker.” He reportedly had suffered cuts on his hands and two black eyes, but no cause of death was disclosed. Raynor was not a registered sex offender.