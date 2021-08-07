Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Logan Mwangi: Balloons tribute to boy found dead in river

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 200 people have gathered to pay tribute to a five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river. Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore, Aberkenfig, Bridgend county, last weekend. The community released balloons and bubbles near the scene at Pandy Park on...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloons#Murder#St Brides Minor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tributes paid to five-year-old boy found in river as three arrested

Tributes are being paid to a five-year-old boy who was pulled from a river in Bridgend, South Wales.A 39-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the boy’s death, South Wales Police said.The boy, named locally as Logan Williamson, was found in the Ogmore River in the Sarn area of Bridgend, on Saturday.Floral tributes and cards were left near the scene of Logan’s discovery on Saturday and tributes from family friends have begun to pour in on Facebook. One wrote: “He was a beautiful boy. He was kind, funny, polite, handsome...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Stepfather is charged with murdering five-year-old Logan after the boy was ‘attacked and left with torn liver' before his body ‘was dumped in river in plastic bags' and family was accused of botched 'cover-up' '

A father has appeared in court charged with the 'harrowing' murder of his five-year-old stepson who was found dead in a river. John Cole, 39, is accused of murdering 'kind, handsome, polite and clever' Logan Williamson who died of serious liver and head injuries. Cole is also charged with perverting...
Public SafetyBBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum and step-dad in court over death of boy, five

The mother and step-father of a five-year-old boy whose body was found in a river have appeared in court. Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Aberkenfig, Bridgend county, on Saturday. His step-father John Cole, 39, has been charged with his murder. Both...
Stone Mountain, GACBS 46

UPDATE: Police identify woman found dead in Yellow River Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — Police have identified a woman who was found shot to death Wednesday in a family park. Gwinnett Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Tori Lang from Lithonia. Police say Lang's family notified them after recognizing her tattoos on social media. At this time, police say...
Villa Park, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boy found dead in Villa Park apartment Saturday morning

Police are investigating the death of a boy in a Villa Park apartment Saturday morning, authorities confirmed. The death was reported just before noon in an apartment building near Third Avenue and Vermont Street. Neighbors reported police detectives being on scene most of the afternoon, with at least one neighbor saying there was screaming.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CrimeOnline

UPDATE: Baby Boy Found Stabbed to Death; Woman With Him Had Blood-Covered Railroad Spike

New Orleans police have arrested a 35-year-old homeless woman from Detroit and charged her with murder in the death of a baby found stabbed to death early Saturday evening. Officers were called to the scene on the edge of the city’s 7th Ward just before 6:30 p.m. when a passerby saw Angelyc Seely dragging a bicycle trailer with a motionless baby inside, NOLA.com reports.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

80-Year-Old Man Found Dead With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Scrawled on His Body

An 80-year-old man in Staten Island was found dead Monday with a chilling message written on his chest: “I touch little girls.” Robert Raynor’s corpse was found Monday morning in the first-floor hallway of a Tompkinsville apartment building, police said. A neighbor, Isaac Williams, told the New York Post, “It was so loud, I could hear it over the air conditioner. I said, ‘What the hell are they doing down there?’ It was loud banging, like ‘boom, boom, boom.’ Like people were wrestling or someone was throwing somebody around.” The Post also quoted sources saying other messages—“I touch” and “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5”—were written on Raynor’s body in “black Magic Marker.” He reportedly had suffered cuts on his hands and two black eyes, but no cause of death was disclosed. Raynor was not a registered sex offender.
Utah StateNewsweek

Missing 4-Year-old Boy Found Dead in Utah Home

A 4-year-old boy described as "fun, loving, free spirited" has been found dead inside his family home. Kache Wallis had been reported missing on Sunday, sparking a desperate search that involved multiple agencies and locals near Hurricane, Utah. Kache was last seen when he was tucked into bed at a...
Public SafetyBBC

Bute Park attack: Gary Jenkins dies 16 days after incident

A 54-year-old man has died 16 days after he was left with life-threatening injuries following an attack in a park. Dr Gary Jenkins had been in hospital since the attack in Bute Park, Cardiff, during the early hours of 20 July. Dr Jenkins, a father of two from Cardiff, lived...
Public SafetyBBC

Kirkby fight death: Family going 'through a living hell'

The brother of a man who died after being injured in a fight on a night out has said his family's lives have been a "living hell" since his death. Merseyside Police said Neil Farrington was found with head injuries on Kirkby Row, Kirkby, at about 23:25 BST on 17 May and died in hospital on 21 June.
Public SafetyBBC

Crawley stabbing: Girl, 15, admits manslaughter

A 15-year-old girl has admitted stabbing a man to death in West Sussex. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Nimroy Hendricks in Crawley in October. She had been charged with murder, but her plea of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished...
Haddam, CTGreenwichTime

Jet skier found dead in Connecticut River in Haddam

HADDAM — Conservation authorities and police are investigating a boating fatality on the Connecticut River in Haddam. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation said the death involved a “single jet skier” Sunday afternoon. The environmental-conservation police, ENCON, are investigating. According to a statement from DEEP, “Passing boaters reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy