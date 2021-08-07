Crypto Market Cap Taps a 2-Month Record as Bitcoin Touched $44K (Market Watch)

After the storm comes the rainbow. That’s what most cryptocurrency traders are thinking about lately. The previous bear market looks like it has come to an end and good trading days are ahead. The crypto market is up and running, with most cryptos up by more than 20% in the past week. For Ether, things are looking like they’re back on track. Prices are recovering well, especially with all the good news revolving around the EIP1559. Now that prices surpassed USD 3,000, can Ether reach USD 4,000 soon? In this article, we’re going to attempt to draw a conclusive Ethereum price prediction 🙂