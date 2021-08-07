Crypto Market Cap Taps a 2-Month Record as Bitcoin Touched $44K (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market cap has registered a multi-month record as bitcoin skyrocketed to $44,000 and the altcoins are deep in green. The bitcoin bulls came to play once more and pushed the cryptocurrency to a new near three-month high of around $44,000. Most alternative coins have seen gains as well, with ETH closing down to $3,000. The total market cap added another $100 billion in a day.cryptopotato.com
