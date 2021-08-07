Cancel
Tehama County Sheriff’s Deputy Is Among Law Enforcement with Questionable Histories, Far-Right Ties

By Shawn Schwaller
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore and more details are emerging about the shady histories of law enforcement officials in the north state. Here is a short list of some recent cases:. Michael Johnson is the former Anderson Police Chief and the newly appointed Shasta County Sheriff. Prior to coming to Shasta County, Johnson was part of an investigation that stemmed from his role in the 2006 killing of Cheri Lynn Moore in Eureka where he was a Eureka Police Department sergeant.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Time's Up board co-chair steps down in wake of Cuomo scandal

(CNN) — Time's Up board co-chair Roberta Kaplan resigned from her position at the women's rights organization after it came to light that she reviewed a draft of a letter questioning the character of one of New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan. "We hold ourselves accountable. The...

