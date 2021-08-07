Cancel
US expresses concerns over China's growing nuke arsenal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington (United States), August 7 (ANI): The US has expressed its concerns over China's growing nuclear arsenal on Saturday. US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken noted serious concerns over the rapid growth of the PRC's nuclear arsenal which highlights how Beijing has sharply deviated from its decades-old nuclear strategy based on minimum deterrence.

Place
Beijing, CN
PoliticsBirmingham Star

China's nuclear arsenal becoming difficult to hide: US

Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): Underlining China's rapidly building nuclear arsenal, the United States on Tuesday said that Beijing should participate in consultations on the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons. Ned Price, State Department spokesperson during a press briefing, said the US believes it is important that nuclear powers engage...
Foreign Policythedallasnews.net

Blinken says U.S. wants to rein in Chinese nuclear arsenal

WASHINGTON D.C.: During a meeting with foreign ministers of Asian countries and partner nations, Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, expressed his deep concern at China's growing nuclear arsenal, the State Department stated on Friday. Addressing a virtual meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Blinken also called on China...
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

Adm. Faller: China exploiting corruption in Latin America

China is pursuing a dramatic increase in trade and investment in Latin America. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers and regional experts are calling on President Joe Biden to reverse what they describe as years of U.S. underinvestment in and inattention to Latin America that they say has harmed U.S. interests. Adm. Craig S. Faller, who will retire later this year as head of U.S. Southern Command, has a keen sense of the security risks and opportunities posed by China’s growing influence and activity in the Western Hemisphere. Faller has been visiting with Caribbean leaders this week and agreed to share some observations with China Watcher about his three years monitoring the region. His answers have been edited for clarity and length.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Why isn't the government telling us about Chinese nuclear weapons?

The U.S. government used to keep the public apprised of threats to national security. Recall, for example, when President John F. Kennedy went on national TV to inform the public about Soviet missiles in Cuba. Such news was never welcome, but the public appreciated knowing the hard truths. Today, it...
Birmingham Star

Philippines chooses US Over China after Beijing's failure

Manila [Philippines] August 7 (ANI): The Philippines government restored the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US military, which shows that Beijing has failed to deliver enough to the Southeast Asian archipelago, VOA reported. Philippines had scrapped this agreement with the US 18 months back, but China had not delivered...
Politicsdallassun.com

Blinken expresses 'grave concern' over Myanmar military

Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed "grave concern" over military rule in Myanmar and urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to act to restore democracy there. "(Blinken) expressed grave concerns about the military coup in Burma [Myanmar] and called on...
Foreign Policyaustinnews.net

U.S., Vietnam discuss China threat, deepening ties

HANOI, Vietnam: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with government officials in Vietnam on Thursday to discuss deepening security in response to a more militarily aggressive China. At the same time, the Biden administration has said that human rights violations in Communist Vietnam could dampen U.S. enthusiasm for greater cooperation.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

U.S. scheme to hype South China Sea issue sanctimonious

MANILA, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Hyping up the so-called "China threat" is Washington's habitual trick as it needs excuses for transforming the South China Sea into a hunting ground for its geopolitical self-interest. Geared up to form an anti-China clique, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has recently visited three...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US Nuclear Command calls out China’s secret nuke bases on Twitter

On Tuesday, the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which oversees the U.S. nuclear arsenal, called out China’s secretive construction of vast new missile silo fields, capable of storing nuclear missiles. “This is the second time in two months the public has discovered what we have been saying all along about the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China to U.S.: Stop Treating Us Like Your ‘Imaginary Enemy’

Beijing has accused the United States of treating China like an “imaginary enemy” ahead of crucial diplomatic talks set for Monday between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. In a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Beijing claims that the U.S. is orchestrating a “whole-of-government and whole-of-society” campaign to “demonize” China. “The U.S. seems to be demanding cooperation when it wants something from China,” the statement says, accusing the U.S. of “decoupling, cutting off supplies, blockading or sanctioning China when it believes it has advantage; and resorting to conflict and confrontation at all costs.” The statement goes on to scold the U.S. administration for criticizing human-rights abuses in China, claiming that due to America’s track record on Native Americans and its overseas military actions, it is “in no position to lecture China on democracy and human rights.” The U.S. has not yet released a response to the statement.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
KFI AM 640

U.S. Concerned About China's Nukes After New Report Surfaces

The Pentagon and several Republican congressmen expressed concerns over China's build-up of its nuclear forces on Tuesday (July 27) amid reports of 110 additional missile silos being built in Beijing. The Federation of American Scientists shared satellite images showing a new field of silos near Hami in the eastern part...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China’s Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Lithuania should call a NATO meeting over China's threat

Article Three of NATO's charter notes that members "will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened." China explicitly threatened Lithuania's political independence on Tuesday. As a consequence, Lithuania should call a meeting of...

