Lagrange, GA

City dedicates bench to honor long-time LaGrange resident Jake Behr

By Shiann Sivell
LaGrange Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Behr, 84, has had a hand in shaping LaGrange’s present after spending over 30 years in just about every club and organization the city has to offer. For those years of service, the city dedicated a bench in his honor Friday morning at Flagpole Park, the very spot where his family’s business once existed back in 1939, and highlighted his life and family’s history and how it has contributed to LaGrange’s growth today.

www.lagrangenews.com

