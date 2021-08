Aug 6 (Reuters) - It was a bittersweet reunion in America for two Afghan brothers who have fled violence and threats in their country. Sayed Abdul Wase Majidi, whose work as a translator for the U.S. military could make him a Taliban target in his homeland, landed late Thursday at Sacramento airport after being airlifted from Kabul and then going through U.S. government processing at Fort Lee, a military base in Virginia. He had to leave his mother, a brother, and two nephews behind.