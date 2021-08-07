The Tokyo Olympic Games End On Sunday. But At What Cost?
As the Tokyo Olympics wind to a close, people in Japan are counting the financial, political and public health costs of holding the games. Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.www.wrkf.org
Comments / 0