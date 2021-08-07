Nokia Smart Lighting Bridge lets you control your lights with an app or voice assistant

Keep your hands free and your phone right where you want it by using the ZIZONO Gooseneck Flexible Phone Holder. This useful gadget comes with three mounts: clip, extendable, and adjustable. So you can use it in any situation on any surface. Ideal for attaching to your bed or using on your desk, it works with a wide range of compatible devices. In fact, it’ll support your iPhone or Android smartphone, and it also works with devices that have displays up to 11″ in size. So you can even use your tablet, Nintendo Switch, and more. Furthermore, you’ll get two microfiber cloths that let you clean your device’s screen with ease. And the premium desk stand lets you prop up your device on any flat surface. With a sturdy and stable design, this easy-to-use gadget serves multiple purposes to cover your needs.