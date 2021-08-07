Nokia Smart Lighting Bridge lets you control your lights with an app or voice assistant
Get more options for your home’s lighting with the Nokia Smart Lighting Bridge. It lets you control your lights from anywhere with an app or voice assistant. While all the other products in the Nokia Smart Lighting series can work separately or together, adding the Bridge gives you more options. So whether you’re at home or in the car on your way to work, this bridge lets you manage your lighting. What’s more, it helps you customize your switches. So you can set dim levels and keypad button presets. Also, you can set schedules to match your routine. Even better, you can control a room’s fixtures together or individually to design the ideal scene. Managing your home’s lighting has never been easier or more personalized.thegadgetflow.com
