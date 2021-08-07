Jlab JBuds Air long battery ANC earbuds let you enjoy up to 40+ hours of playtime

HMD Global is getting in on the true wireless earbuds action with the first Nokia-branded ANC buds in the crowded category. The £100 Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds, as the straight-to-the-point name suggests, will block out unwanted background rabble up to 25db, and for much less than the AirPods Pro. When you do need to let a bit of the world in, there’s an ambient mode on board. The earbuds sport 13mm drivers and are IPX5 water and dirt resistant. You can control them with touch gestures and Google Assistant support is built in. Battery life is rated at five hours on a full charge with ANC turned on, with up to an additional four extra charges afforded by the USB-C charging case. The Nokia Noise Cancelling Earbuds are available to buy now in either charcoal or blue.