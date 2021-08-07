Jlab JBuds Air long battery ANC earbuds let you enjoy up to 40+ hours of playtime
Get both ANC and a long battery life with the Jlab JBuds Air long battery ANC earbuds. The JBuds Air feature 10+ hours of wireless play from each earbud. You also get 30+ hours from the charging case for a total of 40+ hours of playtime. Plus, with the ANC on, you can expect 24+ hours. What’s more, the smart ANC feature has 3 modes: ANC On, ANC Off, and Be Aware. Meanwhile, 4 mics cancel out sounds to help you focus anywhere. Moreover, the Movie Mode enhances your entertainment with its low latency that reduces audio lag. Then, the Custom EQ3 Sound lets you select your preferences with JLab Signature Balanced and Bass modes. Moreover, you can use each earbud on its own or together for a seamless connection. Finally, touch sensors let you control your calls and audio with just a tap or hold.thegadgetflow.com
