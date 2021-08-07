Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Second military explosive found at Mississippi recycling center

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl86h_0bKkHTlu00

A second round of military ordnance was found Friday at a Mississippi recycling center where a worker died when another one exploded earlier in the week, authorities said.

An Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Fort Polk, Louisiana, was called to Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville after an explosive was discovered “to investigate the munition, render it safe and search for any other ordinance at the site,” the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The explosive was found two days after a worker died when another device exploded at the business on Wednesday, officials said. The blast was heard from miles away, Sheriff Joe Berlin said, but authorities don’t know where the device came from or how long it was at the recycling center.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi State Fire Marshals Office investigated the explosion.

Comments / 0

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
38K+
Followers
3K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Ellisville, MS
Government
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Ellisville, MS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Jarrell Recycling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Recycling
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi coroner: Remains of baby found in storage unit

Mississippi officials are investigating the discovery of what appeared to be a the remains of a human fetus found in a storage unit in Natchez. Adams County Corner James Lee said that he was called to a storage unit at 6 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the discovery of “what appeared to be a fetus in a box of paper hand towels” in a storage unit near Liberty Road.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

One of Mississippi’s largest hospital systems to require all employees to get vaccinated

Baptist Memorial Health Care will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1. “After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” said Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies find uncle dead in truck, nephew dead in backyard in what is believed to be murder-suicide

Mississippi authorities report that an uncle and nephew died in a suspected murder-suicide shooting Wednesday morning. Local news sources report that shortly after 9 a.m., deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to shots fired on Chippewah Drive off University Avenue in North Laurel. Officials believe that Brandon Pollard,...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Another Mississippi county sheriff dies, second sheriff to die in week

The sheriff of a north Mississippi county has died, the state’s second sheriff to pass away in the last week. Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco died Monday. The Calhoun County sheriff’s office posted a brief message on its Facebook page: “We are saddened and broken hearted to learn of the passing today of Sheriff Mark Fulco. Please remember his family, friends, coworkers and employees during this difficult time.”
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi hospital leader: ‘If there were a bus wreck of kids, we would not be able to take care of all those kids’

Mississippi health care officials said Wednesday they are scrambling to keep up with the growing surge of COVID-19 patients that have maxed out hospital resources and that the state’s health care system could fail if something doesn’t change quickly. “Since the pandemic, I think the thing that hospitals have feared...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Disability advocates sue Mississippi over ‘severe’ and ‘barbaric” prison conditions

An advocacy group for the disabled is suing Mississippi’s Department of Corrections, alleging disabled prisoners are suffering inhumane conditions at the state’s prisons. Disability Rights Mississippi filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday against the department and the state prisons’ health provider, Vitalcore Health Strategies LLC, The Clarion Ledger reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy