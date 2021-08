With the FileShadow iOS App, users can now collect, organize and share files on iPhones, iPads. PROVO, Utah–FileShadow users can manage their files from anywhere with FileShadow’s app for Apple mobile devices. Through the FileShadow app, users can collect, organize, and share files on Apple iPhones and iPads. In addition to the desktop applications for Mac and Windows, FileShadow provides an app for complete file management on iOS devices for photos, documents, videos, etc., and it is available on the Apple App Store.