This cake is incredibly good, you’ll want to lick your fingers and plate clean! Never miss the opportunity to try this amazing Pig-Pickin Cake. Made only with simple ingredients and ready in no time, this super moist and perfectly sweet cake will be your new favourite! A certified crowd favourite and perfect not only as an easy and fast dessert but crazy delicious for every occasion! Made this again today for a simple get-together with friends and colleagues and as expected, it was a blast!