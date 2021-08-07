Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Don’t Want to Wear a Mask? This Minnesota Zoo Says Don’t Visit Right Now

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in Minnesota has the most simple and direct message to those who don't want to wear a mask. The last time COVID started getting out of control and Minnesota started to shut down, I remember a lot of parents talking about how they went to the zoo but couldn't get in because they didn't have a reservation. Well, before you promise your kids that they are going to get to see the polar bears and amazing animals at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, here's your heads up that you need a reservation once again.

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Amazing Animals#This Minnesota Zoo#Covid#James Jessica#The Como Park Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Most People Don’t Know About This Underrated Zoo Hiding In Colorado

If you are a longtime reader of Only in Colorado, you know that we love our zoos and often gush about places like the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Denver Zoo, and Wild Animal Sanctuary, but today we are going to highlight one of the lesser-known and, arguably, one of the most underrated. Can you guess which it is? If […] The post Most People Don’t Know About This Underrated Zoo Hiding In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

65 Foods On a Stick You Can Get at the Minnesota State Fair in 2021

The Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is coming up super quickly. I'm extremely excited to get back to the Minnesota State Fair this year (I'm a huge fan in case you can't tell). In anticipation of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair coming up, I decided to do a little research about all of the food that you can get at the fair ON A STICK. Because that's one thing we love most about the fair, all of the unnecessary food that ends up on a stick for fun!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

30 Items Visitors Should Get as a Gift When They Fly to Minnesota

You know how people visiting Hawaii get a necklace of flowers when they get off of a plane? Well, if Minnesota started giving its visitors that fly into MSP a gift, what should that treasured item of thanks be? I asked that question and so far have received over 600 responses to that little question. Some of the responses are really funny...and honestly, pretty accurate. Look through the list below and see how many you would give a thumbs up to.
Colorado StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing: Marmot Rides From Colorado to Minnesota in Car’s Wheel Well

Summer is the time a lot of us hit the road on vacation, but you've probably never taken a journey like this marmot recently did!. Silverton, Colorado and Roseville, Minnesota are quite a ways apart. In fact, Google Maps says the journey is 1,241 miles and will take you over 19 hours by car to make the trip. Which is what one yellow-bellied marmot just did-- all while clinging perilously to wheel well and undercarriage of a vehicle!
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

How to Score Limited Edition Sweet Martha’s Cookies Lip Balm at the Minnesota State Fair

We are less than 20 days away from the Great Minnesota Get-Together and I'm so pumped! All of the people watching, seeing all of the amazing projects, and of course, all of the food, including Sweet Martha's Cookies. Sweet Martha's Cookies actually announced just a few days ago that they are going to have a special, limited-edition lip balm available at the Minnesota State Fair this year.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

The Dreaded Return of Minnesota Back to School Shopping

We all know the month of August signals the of end of summer, but for me it signals something much worse -- back to school shopping. Personally I am not a fan of crowds. If I do go shopping its a quick get in and get out routine (this was true even before COVID). However with my son going back to school I needed to make sure he was set for the fall.
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

The Right to Bear Arms: Polar Bears Use Tools to Attack Walruses, According to Science

Bears are among nature’s fiercest predators, possessing enough size, strength, and power to tackle most prey. But what if a bear added weapons to its arsenal?. The answer is that walruses could find themselves in real trouble. According to a new report published in the science journal Arctic, polar bears may be using tools to assault walruses. Such behavior was previously thought to be limited to cartoons.
Petsinweekly.net

The Pet Issue ’21: “A Trained Dog is a Happy Dog”

Allison and Nathan Silk want your dogs to be so well trained that they don’t need a leash. The two dog trainers started with Off Leash K9 Training 30A after searching for training options for their own dogs—their “happy goofball,” a chocolate lab named Douglas, and their lazy snacker, a blue nose pitbull named Barbara.
Animalslincolnjournalonline.com

Squirrel season opens Aug. 15

Hunters ready to head to the woods don’t have to wait much longer, because squirrel hunting season begins August 15, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD). “Many people may think hunting is only about sitting still and waiting on your target to come to you, but squirrel hunting often provides more action, so you […]
AnimalsPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Volunteers Create Bear Unwelcome Mats

Part of living in Colorado means learning to coexist with the many different types of wildlife that also inhabit the state. While it can be extremely exciting to encounter wildlife, it's also important to give them space and allow them to remain as wild as possible. And sometimes, because we do live in such close proximity to these animals, special measures need to be taken in order to allow this harmony of living together continue to successfully happen.
Animalsskyhinews.com

CPW: Public should be aware of hungry bears

Black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter. As bears start to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.
Animalssteamboatradio.com

Black Bears entering Hyperphagia stage

DENVER – Black bears in Colorado are entering hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter. As bears start to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy