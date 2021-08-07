Quentin Tarantino Has An Idea For a ‘Rambo’ Movie Starring Adam Driver
In the immortal words of John J. Rambo: “Nothing is over!”. It would seem that the Rambo franchise ended with the regrettable Rambo: Last Blood back in 2019. How do you make another Blood after Last Blood? It’s the last blood. But, hey: this the franchise where they made a First Blood and then a First Blood: Part II. So who knows? Perhaps you could make another Rambo, or restart the franchise completely with a new actor instead of Sylvester Stallone.965therock.com
