OCC’s Wednesday Ladies 9-Hole League hosts Member-Guest tourney

Oswego Country Club’s Wednesday Ladies 9-Hole league held a Member-Guest Tournament on Aug. 4. There were with 72 participants. Both sides of the course were full for captain-and-crew competition. In the above left photo is the winning team on the front side, which included Sharon Kells, Pat Pardue, Sandy Segretto, and Deb Bishop. Above right is the team winning on the back nine, which featured Kara Murray, Marissa Canale, Allie Scanlon, and Jolynn Dorsey. It was a perfect Oswego summer day for golf and conditions on the course spectacular, the golfers said. Through generous contributions, the league and guests made a significant donation to support Stuff-A-Bus, which assists in providing school supplies to area children.