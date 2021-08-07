BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 August 21: Orville Rumblings; Double Jeopardy!

Starry nights, city lights. Coming down over me. Skyscrapers, stargazers in my head Are we, we are, are we, we are. The waiting unknown. This dirty town was burning down in my dreams. Lost and found, city-bound in my dreams. And screaming. Are we, we are, are we, we are the waiting. And screaming. Are we, we are, are we, we are the… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to the amazing Green Day (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Your Thursday newbies include Ronda Rousey WWE fan-blaming, DC's Legends of Tomorrow having two things The Suicide Squad doesn't, American Horror Story: Double Feature washes something ashore, Billie Lourd leads the next American Horror Stories, Westworld resumes production, Dave Bautista goes off again, What We Do in the Shadows has a mirror problem & a new poster, and The Boys star Jensen Ackles works on his "Eye of the Tiger" (and some thoughts from SPN co-star Misha Collins burning up the charts late). From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.