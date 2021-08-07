Cancel
BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 August 21: Orville Rumblings; Double Jeopardy!

By Ray Flook
Cover picture for the articleWhat kind of clothes do I suppose would be worn by a man with a mole on his nose? Who knows? Did I happen to mention, did I bother to disclose, that this man that we're seeking with the mole on his nose? I'm not sure of his clothes or anything else, except he's Chinese, a big clue by itself… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Moonlighting S01E06 "The Murder's in the Mail" writers (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours.- including double shots of Jeopardy! and The Orville.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Champion “A Frickin Legend” for Risky Daily Double Wager

Jeopardy!‘s new golden boy is at it again. Contestant Matt Amodio may have been criticized for his bizarre answering technique, but that’s certainly not why he’ll go down in the show’s history. Last night (August 3) on the ABC game show, Amodio had the opportunity to bump his winning streak up into the double digits. And thanks to one incredibly risky wager on a Daily Double, the star player has now reached an astounding 10-day winning streak.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 30 July 2021: Doctor Who Gets the TARDIS Key Now?

Yeah! Shorty got down low said, come and get me… (Yeah!) Yeah! I got so caught up, I forgot she told me… (Yeah!) Yeah! Her and my girl, they used to be the best of homies… (Yeah!) Yeah! Next thing I knew, she was all up on me screaming…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. For our Friday newbies, we have a "Crisis" flashback, Luke Wilson & Owen Wilson having a Marvel/DC crossover, some American Horror Stories yuletide terror, our thoughts on the changes coming to Doctor Who, more AEW & WWE ratings madness, and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan knows how to rock a unicorn horn. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 31 July 2021: Obi-Wan Worry & Domino's Deathmatch

'Cause we're in the stars tonight. So watch us bring the fire and set the night alight. Shining through the city with a little funk and soul. So we'll light it up like…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to BTS (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Checking in with Saturday's newbies, we have SNL's Michael Che in hot water over Simone Biles, Steven Moffat spoiling a Doctor Who Series 13 big bad, why Marvel Studios should switch to binge-dropping its series, why Michaela Coel would be a great Doctor (and that's why she won't be), Law & Order pals Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have some Instagram fun, Domino's taking issue with AEW over product placement, and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Joel Edgerton can imagine one filming concern. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 July 2021: LeVar Burton Debuts; A Sunny Pay Day

Hate to be so emotional. I didn't mean to get physical. But when he pulled in and revved it up, I said, "You call that a pickup truck?" And in the moonlight, I throwed him down, all kickin' and screamin' and rollin' around. A little piece of a bloody tooth, just so you know I was thinking of you. Just so you know…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Kings of Leon (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our welcomed newbies this round include a Mary Hartman remake, What If…? star Jeffrey Wright talking The Watcher, a double dose of concern for Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Evil star Michael Emerson reflects on Lost, Dave Bautista is now 'The Streamer", The Orville gets new signage, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day is looking for some sweet TikTok money, and Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton makes not-so-great gameshow history. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 08052021: The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Soldiers On

Starry nights, city lights. Coming down over me. Skyscrapers, stargazers in my head Are we, we are, are we, we are. The waiting unknown. This dirty town was burning down in my dreams. Lost and found, city-bound in my dreams. And screaming. Are we, we are, are we, we are the waiting. And screaming. Are we, we are, are we, we are the… BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to the amazing Green Day (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Your Thursday newbies include Ronda Rousey WWE fan-blaming, DC's Legends of Tomorrow having two things The Suicide Squad doesn't, American Horror Story: Double Feature washes something ashore, Billie Lourd leads the next American Horror Stories, Westworld resumes production, Dave Bautista goes off again, What We Do in the Shadows has a mirror problem & a new poster, and The Boys star Jensen Ackles works on his "Eye of the Tiger" (and some thoughts from SPN co-star Misha Collins burning up the charts late). From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
BCTV Daily Dispatch 08042021: Superman & Lois Wraps; Harmon Morty-fied

I'm not here for your entertainment. You don't really want to mess with me tonight. Just stop and take a second. I was fine before you walked into my life. Cause you know it's over before it began. Keep your drink, just give me the money. It's just you and the BCTV Daily Dispatch tonight! With waves of love & respect to the amazing Pink (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Wednesday newbies include John Oliver no fan of the Sex and the City revival, WWE being petty about Ric Flair, Kevin Can F**k Himself talks Season 2, Impeachment: American Crime Story releases a poster, Resident Alien has a Season 2 table read, and Superman & Lois release a season finale poster. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
It's Double 'Jeopardy!': Mike Richards And Mayim Bialik Will Be New Hosts

After weeks of celebrity tryouts, leaks and heated speculation by game show fans, current executive producer Mike Richards and actor Mayim Bialik have been named permanent co-hosts of Jeopardy!, marking the first time two people will host one of television's most popular game shows. Richards will host the daily syndicated...
The Daily Dish – Thursday, August 5

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is expeced to become the permanent host of the game show, according to Variety. Richards, whose hosting experience includes The WB’s High School Reunion and The CW’s Beauty and the Geek, is reportedly in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
WATCH: 10-Day Jeopardy! Champ Risks It All with Massive Daily Double Wager

James Holzhauer better watch out — there's a new Jeopardy! champion in town, and his name is Matt Amodio. Last night, Amodio, a PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut, notched his tenth straight win thanks to a risky Daily Double wager that stunned viewers and guest host David Farber alike. With a lead of just $1,600 over the next contestant, Amodio wagered his entire pot of $13,000, a move that paid off when he correctly identified Australia as a "Commonwealth."
Jeopardy! Moving Forward with 2 Hosts But Neither LeVar Burton

In a move that reminds us once again that there can be drama even in the selection of a new permanent host for Jeopardy!, it would appear the long-running game show is altering its hosting plans a bit. The Daily Beast first reported (and now confirmed) Jeopardy! will be moving forward with two official hosts- a first for the game show. The show's executive producer Mike Richards will host the daily syndicated program while The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spinoff specials. Richards will begin his hosting gig with Season 38, while Bialik will kick off her run with ABC's Jeopardy! National College Championship. [Ed. Note: Still no LeVar Burton…???]
'The Orville' Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming, Reveals Seth MacFarlane

Great news for the fans of sci-fi comedy: after a two-year hiatus, The Orville is about to return for its third season. Even though it was off to a bumpy start when it premiered back in 2017, it managed to pick up the pace in later weeks and cultivated a fanbase, especially die-hard fans of Star Trek, which the show pays homage to quite literally.
Link Tank: The CW’s Live-Action Powerpuff Girls Lost Its Blossom

Agents of Shield star Chloe Bennett drops out of The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls series as the show continues to fall apart. “Variety has announced that Chloe Bennet, who was set to play Blossom (commander and the leader) in The CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls series, has exited the project. Variety’s Joe Otterson writes, ‘According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, studio Warner Bros. Television wanted to extend Bennet’s option as they reworked the pilot, but scheduling conflicts forced her to exit instead.'”
New Jeopardy Host Mayim Bialik Sets Record Straight On Vaccine Stance (Again)

The Big Bang Theory star previously wrote she had not gotten a vaccine in 30 years. What TV and real-life scientist is NOT anti-vaxx? New Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik. The neuroscientist and now-game show host's rep set the record straight after "Jeopardy!" fans resurfaced quotes from a book the star wrote nearly 10 years ago. The comments went viral after her new gig was announced Wednesday.
Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
CNBC anchor David Faber to host 'Jeopardy!' starting August 2

CULVER CITY, California — While we're discussing the many talents David Faber has, let's add "game show host" to the list. He will join "Jeopardy!" on Aug. 2 as a guest host, but this won't be his first time on the "Jeopardy!" stage. He appeared on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2012...

