Mudhens blowout Dukes in game one of playoff series
Friday’s Section 1B playoff game between the Miesville Mudhens and the Dundas Dukes was close until you blinked and all of a sudden, it wasn’t. The Mudhens trailed 2-1 through five innings and up to that point, had just four hits. Charlie Ruud was cruising on the mound for Dundas and it looked like the game would come down to the wire like the two team’s last regular season meeting just two weeks prior. However, Ruud was pulled after that fifth inning and the Mudhens’ bats came alive as they scored 10 runs the next two innings to run away with the game and win 11-2.www.hastingsstargazette.com
