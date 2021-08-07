Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mudhens blowout Dukes in game one of playoff series

By Alec Hamilton
Hastings Star Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s Section 1B playoff game between the Miesville Mudhens and the Dundas Dukes was close until you blinked and all of a sudden, it wasn’t. The Mudhens trailed 2-1 through five innings and up to that point, had just four hits. Charlie Ruud was cruising on the mound for Dundas and it looked like the game would come down to the wire like the two team’s last regular season meeting just two weeks prior. However, Ruud was pulled after that fifth inning and the Mudhens’ bats came alive as they scored 10 runs the next two innings to run away with the game and win 11-2.

www.hastingsstargazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#The Dundas Dukes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
Rice County, MNsouthernminn.com

Dukes fall to Mudhens, enter Section 1B loser's series

Despite grabbing an early lead Tuesday night in Miesville, the Dundas Dukes were unable to hold onto that advantage and advance to state against the top-seeded Miesville Mudhens. Miesville won 8-5 to claim Game 3 of the best-of-3 series after Dundas initially jumped in front 3-0 in the top of...
Rice County, MNsouthernminn.com

Mathison's complete game forces Game 3 between Dukes, Mudhens

On an afternoon where Dundas needed to win to continue the series, Todd Mathison delivered on the mound in Sunday’s 8-3 victory for the sixth-seeded Dundas Dukes against the top-seeded Miesville Mudhens in the Section 1B playoffs. Mathison also went the distance to help preserve arms for Tuesday’s decisive Game...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

NFL Preseason Week 1: Is there Thursday Night Football tonight?

Thursday Night Football is back for the second straight week, this time with two preseason games. Let’s take a look at what games are on Thursday Night Football tonight, and what the schedule looks like for the rest of the season. Is there preseason Thursday Night Football tonight?. Last week...
Montgomery, MNmontgomerymnnews.com

One week to play in DRS – St. Patrick clinches No. 1 playoff seed

With one week to play, the final games of the DRS Amateur Baseball League schedule will be very important for playoff seeding. St. Patrick (17-4 record) has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Region 3C Tournament, which will begin Sunday, August 8. Union Hill (14-7) and Faribault (12-8) have clinched league playoff byes. There are five byes available and five teams will be battling this week for those spots.
Stony Brook, NYsbstatesman.com

Stony Brook baseball head coach to serve nine-game suspension

The Stony Brook baseball team will be without its head coach Matt Senk for the first nine games of the 2022 season, the America East Conference announced on Tuesday, August 4. In a statement, the conference explained that Senk’s suspension “is in response to an incident that occurred during the 2021 season in which Coach Senk acted contrary to NCAA Baseball Rules and America East Bylaws governing conduct.”
Madisonville, KYMessenger

Muhlenberg forfeits playoff game against Miners

The Madisonville Miners were supposed to face Muhlenberg County in a winner take all play-in game tonight, but on Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio Valley League announced that Muhlenberg had to forfeit due to player departures. According to a press release by the Ohio Valley League, multiple players of the Stallions roster had leave the team due to injury, report back to their respective colleges early or other personal reasons and they did not have enough players to field a team. There was also a concern about the amount of innings their pitching staff would have to throw, according to the release.
Shippensburg, PAGettysburg Times

Ship battles back to even series with Dodgers in SPL playoffs

By winning the first two games of its best-of-five South Penn League semifinal series with Shippensburg, Littlestown gave itself room for error and three chances to advance to the league championship series. The Dodgers are down to just one chance now, following a 6-4 loss to the Stars in Game...
Baseballaccesswdun.com

Gainesville Braves ride 10-game winning streak into Sunbelt playoffs

The Gainesville Braves made winning the Sunbelt Baseball League regular-season title look easy. Following a woeful 0-6 start, the Braves finished the season with a 19-3 run capped by a 10-game winning streak to clinch the Sunbelt Baseball League’s regular-season title and take the top seed into the playoffs which begin July 31.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
K92.3

Bucks Clinch Home-Field Advantage For NWL Playoff Series Opener

With their regular season winding down, the Waterloo Bucks have positioned themselves to make a run at the Northwoods League championship. The Bucks clinched home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs Sunday afternoon with a wild 21-12 victory over the Bismarck Larks at Riverfront Stadium. The 33 total runs tied for the fourth-most in league history.
Bethlehem, CTRegister Citizen

Bethlehem closes out Winsted in Tri-State playoff series

WINSTED — A scratch-it-out come-from-behind win by the No. 4 seed Bethlehem Plowboys over the No. 5 Winsted Whalers Friday night in Bethlehem brought out the sluggers from both teams Saturday morning in the Tri-State Baseball League championship playoffs’ best-of-three Round 2 at Walker Field. The Plowboys sealed the series...
BaseballLaredo Morning Times

Tecos down Monclova, stay within half a game of playoff spot

Second baseman Josh Rodriguez was last in the order Wednesday but made the biggest impact at the plate helping the Tecolotes Dos Laredos creep back into the playoff picture with a 5-2 road victory over the Acereros de Monclova. Rodriguez ended four scoreless innings with a 2-RBI double in fifth...
Marquette County, MIMining Journal

Local baseball games blowouts

MARQUETTE –Blowouts highlight Superiorland action. In Superiorland League action Monday night, Mikey D’s Beer Cave, based out of Escanaba, defeated the Negaunee Blasters 17-0 in Negaunee. In the other matchup that evening, the Marquette County Mavericks powered past Coldwell Banker Craig Heinonen 11-0 in Gwinn. On Friday, the Mavericks will...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Auburn Doubledays host playoff game tonight despite being lower seed

The Auburn Doubledays will officially be the away team in its first-round Perfect Game College Baseball League playoff team, but they'll be playing on their home field. In the team's first season in the league after the Minor League Baseball franchise playing under the same name was abolished, the Doubledays clinched a playoff spot and the fifth seed in the six-team playoffs. They play the fourth-seeded Utica Blue Sox at 7 p.m., but due to a conflict for the Blue Sox at their home field, Auburn's Falcon Park will be the host site.
Omaha, NEFremont Tribune

First State Bank Post 20 Seniors drop game one of Divisional playoffs

OMAHA—The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors lost a 2-1 game in game one of the Class A Divisional series Friday night. “It’s disappointing for us, but I’ve got a bunch of guys in my dugout that I am very, very comfortable with coming here tomorrow, knowing our back is against the wall and knowing that we have to win two to win a state title,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said.
Chillicothe, OHnewswatchman.com

Paints sweep Miners, make playoffs, and bow out in first game

The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, won 15 of their last 19 games to earn their ninth playoff berth in their 12 years in the Prospect League. After salvaging the finale of the three-game series in Lafayette July 29 and a loss to the Champion City Kings on the 30th, the Paints swept the Johnstown Mill Rats, who led the division at the time, Saturday and Sunday. The Paints then went to Beckley and swept a two-game set with the West Virginia Miners Tuesday and Wednesday by scores of 17-8 and 13-3. That run, combined with Johnstown losing two-out-of-three to Champion City, put the Paints in first place in the Ohio River Valley Division at the end of the final day of games in the second half of the season, sending Chillicothe to the playoffs for a third-straight season.
MLBholycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Offer “Guaranteed” Playoff Tickets for Low-A East Championship Series in September

The Charleston RiverDogs sit atop the Low-A East standings by a comfortable margin with just over 40 games remaining in the regular season. On Friday, the club announced that playoff tickets are on sale immediately, with a special offer for fans who want to lock in their seat for September playoff baseball. For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets now to the team’s first home playoff game will receive all subsequent home games for free.
Baseballdiscoverestevan.com

Estevan Brewers Start Postseason With Solid Playoff Game Win

The Estevan Brewers U18 baseball team had a great start to their postseason as they beat the White Butte Broncos 13-3. the brewers took the first two runs, with the Broncos coming back with two others - after that, the Brewers managed to shut down the broncos, allowing only one run in 5 innings, while scoring 11 runs themselves.
Chaska, MNswnewsmedia.com

One wild walk-off playoff winner for the Chaska Cubs

Eight innings down, Alex Schneider and Shakopee were in total control with a 4-0 lead in the Region 3B playoff opener Aug. 1. But with a change in pitcher came a change in fortune for the Chaska Cubs. The fourth seed, playing a "home game" at Poppitz Field in Victoria...

Comments / 0

Community Policy