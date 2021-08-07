Mudhens blowout Dukes in game one of playoff series

The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, won 15 of their last 19 games to earn their ninth playoff berth in their 12 years in the Prospect League. After salvaging the finale of the three-game series in Lafayette July 29 and a loss to the Champion City Kings on the 30th, the Paints swept the Johnstown Mill Rats, who led the division at the time, Saturday and Sunday. The Paints then went to Beckley and swept a two-game set with the West Virginia Miners Tuesday and Wednesday by scores of 17-8 and 13-3. That run, combined with Johnstown losing two-out-of-three to Champion City, put the Paints in first place in the Ohio River Valley Division at the end of the final day of games in the second half of the season, sending Chillicothe to the playoffs for a third-straight season.