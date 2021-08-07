Q&A: Robert Van Dyke

(Tim Leininger photo)

ROBERT VAN DYKE

KNOWN FOR: A founder of Connecticut Valley School of Woodworking in Glastonbury.

HOMETOWN: Grew up in Wayne, New Jersey.

BACKGROUND: His first career was as a chef, specializing in French cuisine, working at a number of restaurants, including the only Michelen 3-star restaurant in London at the time.

Q: What were your interests growing up?

A: In high school, basically sailing and photography. The sailing has continued throughout my life and is responsible for both of my careers, as a woodworker and as a chef. I was a cook and chef for 18 years.

Q: How did sailing contribute?

A: In high school I joined the Sea Scouts, which was a part of the Boy Scouts. We had a very active ship. The leader of the ship, he had built a 30-foot cutter in his backyard that we would sail on Long Island Sound.

The way I got into cooking was the standard rule was, the new guy on the ship was the cook, but the other rule was that the cook didn’t have to clean up after himself. That’s how I got into cooking. That was my first career.

I went to the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park (New York) in 1975 and ended up working all over, primarily French classical/French cuisine. I was in Washington D.C. for years at the Jockey Club and worked in London in England’s only three-star Michelin restaurant at the time.

I then came back and had a number of different restaurants where I was the head chef.

Q: When did woodworking come in?

A: I was always doing something. My dad had taught me some stuff and I had always done stuff, because if I needed something I would make it because I didn’t have any money to buy it.

I got more interested through the Sea Scouts because we had a Herreshoff New York 30 donated to the ship by the then-president of Pitney Bowes. It had been a racing boat from the 1920s. Incredible boat. It had been out of the water for nine years. A couple of us worked like crazy for three years to get it back into shape. We were almost there and the skipper decided it was not a good boat for high school kids to be sailing, so decided to sell it. I had spent all that time working on it and got interested in it.

Q: Did you have any formal training in woodworking?

A: Magazines mostly. You look at the early issues of Fine Woodworking magazine and I could just about recite them, I had read each one so many times.

Q: When did you decide to start the Connecticut Valley School of Woodworking?

A: I got divorced and I had two kids. When I came to Connecticut I’d see the kids every other weekend and the weekends that I didn’t have them I started working for Dave Harris at Harris Woodworking on Parker Street (in Manchester). I was working every other week weekend on Saturdays. It wasn’t even for money. It was for shop credit so I could buy stuff. I was newly divorced, newly moved, flat broke, and I could not afford to do anything.

Over the couple of years of getting to know Dave Harris, he wanted to open a school. We then started the school, what was then called the Harris Enterprise School of Fine Woodworking and did that for seven years and really loved it. Harris was an architectural millwork company.

A friend of mine (Andy Taylor) who I was tutoring hits me with, “I got a letter from Woodcraft telling me that I should open a franchise.” We started talking and the idea was to start a Woodcraft store as a vehicle for a new school. In the meantime, I had brought in Drew Keene. I told him about the school that Andy and I were trying to get off the ground. The three of us ended up going for it. The three of us were equal partners. My partnership was basically sweat equity. The school took off immediately.

We’ve gone from doing a Shaker side table as a project to a Chapin high chest; we ended up doing 17 of these. It’s been a lot of fun because we’ve gone from doing really simple projects to stuff like this and brought in instructors from all over the country, students from all over the world.

The Windsor Historical Society curator at the time, in 2013, Christina Vida, wanted to renovate the Strong-Howard house and re-interpret it to what it would have been in the year 1810.

She wanted exact copies of the pieces of furniture that she determined would have been in the house and were accessible to be measured. The (Chapin) high chest, according to the inventory, was a cherry chest of drawers. For Captain Howard, being one of the upper class people in Windsor, it was reasonable that he would have had a piece made by Eliphalet Chapin right down the road. There are four of these known in existence. Two are at the Wadsworth Atheneum. One is at the Yale furniture study, and one is in Pennsylvania. We have studied and measured all four of them and we actually made these exactly to the same joinery and everything down to the millionth of an inch. Everything was the same. This was a three-year project.

As the discussion progressed, we thought, we could do some of these things as class. The students would submit their piece to a jury and whatever piece was selected, that’s the piece that became the permanent part of the exhibition. Right now there are two breakfast tables at the Strong-Howard House made by students here.

