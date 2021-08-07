Cancel
Delta variant causes new pandemic problems for hot-spot states

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon Lapook joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss issues raised by the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and other pandemic developments.

SciencePosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Peak, Expert Says

After a winter that saw the worst COVID-19 case numbers recorded, many were hoping the warmer months would usher in the end of the pandemic as vaccines rolled out to the public. Instead, summer has seen a highly contagious mutated strain of the virus spread fast and wide enough for new infections to return to heights not seen in months in most areas. And with cases continuing to trend upwards, one expert says it will still be a while before the Delta variant surge reaches its peak, The Washington Post reports.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Where is the delta variant in the U.S.? This CDC map might give you a clue

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus is surging through the United States. But is it spreading in a specific area?. It’s all over the place. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said recently that the delta variant makes up 83% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
Public HealthWebMD

Fauci: Delta Variant to Likely Cause ‘Pain and Suffering'

August 2, 2021 -- The U.S. probably won’t shift into lockdown mode again to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant, Anthony Fauci, MD, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday. “I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns,” he said on ABC News’s This Week. “I think...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Public HealthNewsweek

These Six States Are Seeing Surges in Delta Variant Coronavirus Cases

Six states are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases as the Delta variant continues to cause a nationwide surge in infections. Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Alaska, South Carolina and Florida have all seen a significant rise in new cases in the past week, according to data from John Hopkins University. On Sunday,...
Public HealthCBS News

Delta variant drives nationwide COVID surge, prompting new mandates

Healthcare workers in Missouri are bearing the brunt as hospitalizations among people with COVID-19 have nearly doubled in a month. The hardest hit area includes Springfield, where there's been a dramatic rise of COVID-19 patients in one hospital system since mask mandates were lifted before two big holiday weekends. CoxHealth brought in a new morgue and doubled its oxygen reserves to prepare for the anticipated rise in cases and deaths. On Monday, it had 187 coronavirus patients — its highest ever.
Ocean County, NJwobm.com

Delta variant causes cancelation of major NJ summer event

AUGUSTA — The creator and organizer of the Crawfish Fest in Sussex County has canceled this year’s event because of the increase in cases caused by the Delta variant. Michael Arnone wrote on the festival's Facebook page that he was confident two weeks ago that this year's event would be the biggest ever. Then the upward trend in COVID-19 cases because of the Delta variant began along with updated CDC guidelines forcing Arnone to make a decision he said he did not arrive at lightly.
Monterey County, CAkingcityrustler.com

Delta variant causes surge in Monterey County cases

MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno has announced that cases of Covid-19 continue to rise both statewide and in Monterey County, with the Delta variant of the virus now accounting for a large majority of the infections. “What we’re seeing here locally is it appears about...
Public HealthWBAL Radio

Why some states are pushing back on masks amid delta variant surge

(NEW YORK) -- It's a simple device that can save lives and keep people out of emergency rooms. But masks are once again a flashpoint after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this week that everyone in areas with substantial or high levels of transmission, regardless of their vaccination status, return to wearing a mask in public, indoor settings and in schools, amid a concerning rise in the delta variant.

