Monthly board game nights are back at Red’s Beer Garden on the first Wednesday of every month beginning at 7 p.m. Kicking off tonight, August 4th, board game lovers can choose from Red’s unmatched collection of board games, including Carcassonne, Santorini, Sagrada, Railroad Ink, and many more. Whether chowing down on The Reebs or BLT Dog, Red’s tasty hot dogs are the perfect board game fuel, and their beer bucket specials ensure that competitors won’t have to leave a game to quench their thirst. Everyone is welcome, including the family pup! It’s fun, nostalgic, family-friendly, and the perfect recipe for a memorable night.