The Hudson Valley may be under a heat watch and warning this week, but fall is sneaking up on us. Don't worry, we're not talking about the weather. For the last few weeks we've been seeing the burnt red, oranges and brown colors pop up around the mid-Hudson region. No, not on the trees, but in every single arts and crafts store, super market and coffee shop. Pumpkin Spice has started to sprout all over the Hudson Valley.