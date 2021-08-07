Here's all the songs you'll hear during the Rift Tour in Fortnite

The Fortnite Rift Tour has been a huge success so far and many factors play a part in this, including the setlist that acts as the soundtrack for the event. If you attended the event and thought 'I know that song', we're here to help you out with the artist and title. Naturally, for those who haven't attended the Rift Tour, there will be no major spoilers here for the event itself, just the setlist of songs used.