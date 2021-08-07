Cancel
Here's all the songs you'll hear during the Rift Tour in Fortnite

By Niall Walsh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fortnite Rift Tour has been a huge success so far and many factors play a part in this, including the setlist that acts as the soundtrack for the event. If you attended the event and thought 'I know that song', we're here to help you out with the artist and title. Naturally, for those who haven't attended the Rift Tour, there will be no major spoilers here for the event itself, just the setlist of songs used.

Video Gamesthatgrapejuice.net

Ariana Grande Announces Fortnite ‘Rift Tour’ Concert

The songbird hatched the news moments ago that she’ll be teaming with the popular virtual game for a special concert experience. Ari announced that she’ll be performing the ‘Rift Concert,’ which kicks off on August 6. Peep the reveal trailer, which provides a sneak peek at the star’s Fortnite counterpart:
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

The Fortnite Rift Tour Will Be Special Despite Leaks and Rumours

Nothing gets a community buzzing like a mystery and Fortnite understands that better than any other game and they're keeping the buzz alive with the Rift Tour exceptionally well. With the number of leakers making encrypted information available to all players, it's a miracle that Fortnite can keep anything a...
Video Gamespsu.com

Fortnite Confirms Ariana Grande Will Headline This Weekend’s Rift Tour

Epic Games has announced that pop sensation Ariana Grande will headline Fortnite‘s upcoming Rift Tour later this week. The Rift Tour will encompass five showtimes over three days, and Epic Games suggests that you should hit up Fortnite an hour before the show. The Rift Tour Playlist will be live 30 minutes before each show, and prior to Grande’s arrival, there will be Fortnite-themed experiences to enjoy.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Fortnite’s Rift Tour takes players on a musical journey

Fortnite is partnering with “a record-breaking superstar” to take players on a musical journey in The Rift Tour. Starting today, players can complete the first wave of Rift Tour quests to unlock the Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen, Rift-sterpiece Spray, and Cloudy Kitty Emoticon. These rewards are available until August 8th.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Ariana Grande is Joining Fortnite as Part of its Rift Tour Virtual Event

Popular musical artist Ariana Grande is joining Fortnite as part of its upcoming Rift Tour event, which will feature a “musical experience unlike any other.” The event will also include special in-game rewards for completing quests, including a free umbrella just for attending the event. Epic Games also revealed a short teaser promoting the Rift Tour, which showcased a few snippets of what the Ariana skin will look like.
Video GamesFanSided

Fortnite Rift Tour: Who is the mysterious performer?

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations and the battle royale game has evolved to become a virtual tour space for musicians. Marshmello and Marshmello are some of the famed musicians who have put on performances inside of Fortnite, but now Epic is gearing up for a multi-date Rift Tour. The...
RetailNewsweek

'Fortnite' Rift Tour Walkthrough: Where Are the Rift Tour Posters?

Fortnite has recently added three limited-time quests for players to complete in the lead-up to an Ariana Grande concert. The Rift Tour is a virtual gig, taking place this weekend and headlined by Ariana Grande, that you can attend on Fortnite island. Similar to the recent Easy Life show, this...
Video GamesNME

The Rift Tour is the next big in-game event for ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has announced Fortnite‘s next big event, The Rift Tour, an in-game musical experience coming next month. Starting from August 6 through to August 8, players will be able to play Fortnite for “an experience like no other, filled with magical new realities and a record-breaking superstar”. “Fortnite is...
Video GamesElite Daily

Ariana Is Going On A Virtual Tour On Fortnite, And Here's How To Watch

For weeks, fans have been predicting Ariana Grande would be collaborating with Fortnite for a virtual concert. On Sunday, Aug. 1, Epic Games finally confirmed the news. The best part is, fans will have more than one chance to see the singer perform. Ariana Grande's Fornite Rift virtual tour details reveal there will be five performances total. If you’re interested, you better hurry up and download the game now because they’re happening so soon.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Get The Rift Tour Umbrella

Umbrellas are a tradition in Fortnite, a special cosmetic that almost everyone has at least one of in their locker. Most people have a Victory Umbrella or two, but there are also those like the Rift Tour Umbrella that can only be unlocked in a special way. To unlock the...
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Every song from the Rift Tour

Are you still daydreaming about Ari in the sky with diamonds?. Fortnite’s latest in-game concert event, the Rift Tour, is a wild interactive trip through the girly, dreamy aesthetic of pop icon Ariana Grande. With a variety of trippy, beautiful worlds to bounce, glide, and soar through, it’s a feast for the senses. But there’s so much to see, it can be easy to lose track of the featured songs while you’re exploring.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Ariana Grande’s Fortnite event takes players all over the Rift

Ariana Grande has come to Fortnite as a massive, glass-ceiling-shattering god. During Friday’s Rift Tour event, players got to play along in several minigames and experience new settings, all while a virtual version of the pop star performed some of her most famous songs. The in-game event started by dropping...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Fortnite’s Rift Tour Is Another Step Towards Its Metaverse Future

Last week, Epic Games announced the Fortnite Rift Tour, a new in-game event to help mark the beginning of the end of the current in-game season, featuring Ariana Grande as the headline (and possibly only) act. Much like last year’s Travis Scott experience, the event will feature an iconic pop star, some exclusive in-game items, and a bunch of quests for players to complete before, during, and after the event actually takes place.
Video GamesNME

How Ariana Grande’s ‘Fortnite’ Rift Tour took gamer gigs to the next level

Since it debuted in 2017, Fortnite — part multiplayer battle royale game, part pop-culture ouroboros — has continued to be at the helm of innovation. From fashion shows and film screenings to collaborations with musicians, Fortnite has continued to cultivate authentic and collaborative social interactions beyond gameplay. With Ariana Grande‘s...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

The Rift Tour: A shining moment in Fortnite history

The Lead-Up As you queue and wait for the Rift Tour to begin, you are placed on top of the main Abductor on the Island and can play around until the countdown reaches zero. There are portals to interact with like the low gravity, ice and prop effects that have been in-game for about a week.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Video: Missed Fortnite’s Ariana Grande ‘Rift Tour’ Event? Watch It In Full Here

Fortnite‘s special Rift Tour event has now come to a close, but don’t worry if you missed it – the whole thing’s available to watch (or rewatch) up above. Starring a digital version of Ariana Grande and a medley of her songs as the main attraction, the show took place four times over the weekend, with players able to join in and witness each performance by logging into the game at select times. It ran for 12 minutes in total, with attending players being hoovered up into a giant rift to kick things off.

