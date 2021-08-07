UFC 265 results -- Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis: Fight card, highlights, complete guide
A new top contender was crowned in Houston on Saturday night, just not the one fans were hoping to see. Ciryl Gane earned the interim heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 265 with a third-round TKO of hometown hero Derrick Lewis. Gane looked the part of top contender by breaking down the veteran with leg kicks and jabs before going in for the finish in the third round. He also ran his record to a perfect 10-0.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0