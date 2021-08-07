Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Finding Glenn White: An Emporia Marine returns home after 78 years

By Ryann Brooks brooks@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 78 years after he lost his life during the Battle of Tarawa in World War II, a local Marine is finally coming home. Pfc. Glenn F. White, serving with the Able Company, First Battalion, Sixth Marines, was killed Nov. 22, 1943 after 24 hours of intense fighting on the tiny island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands. He’d reached the island Nov. 21, a day after fighting began on the island. Marines advanced eastward along the southern coast of the island, heavily fortified by Japanese forces.

www.emporiagazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Lewis, KS
City
Emporia, KS
City
Home, KS
City
Delia, KS
Emporia, KS
Government
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#U S Marines#Emporia Marine#Pfc#The Able Company#First Battalion#Japanese#Japs#Silver Star#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Emporia Marine killed in WWII identified

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced last week that Marine Corps Pfc. Glenn F. White, 19, of Emporia, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 7, 2021. In November 1943, White was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island.
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Meet Hosea Roberson, a local war hero

Hosea Roberson may be South Minneapolis’ oldest living resident and hero. “You gotta be faithful. You got to tell the truth, and you have to stick to your word,” is the mantra he lives by and his advice to those who seek to live a good life. At 98, Roberson...
Denison, TXKXII.com

Denison 4-year-old returns home after rare infection

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After months of fighting for her life, a Denison 4-year-old finally got to come home Wednesday night. Lylah Baker was diagnosed with Burkholderia Pseudomallei, a rare bacterial infection only known to exist in southeast Asia and northern Australia. She is only one of 4 cases in...
Kansas StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

KBI: Missing Kansas couple found in Nebraska

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the statewide silver alert for Russell Stevens, 76, and Mina Stevens, 71. The couple was located in North Platte, Nebraska by North Platte PD. Their family has been notified and is on their way to assist them with getting back to Lawrence.
Kansas Statekfdi.com

Amount of Indoor Mask Requirements Starting to Grow in Kansas

A small but growing number of places in Kansas are requiring people to wear masks indoors. The spread of the more contagious delta variant across the state prompted the University of Kansas to reverse course and impose a mask mandate on its main campus in Lawrence and a satellite campus in Johnson County in the Kansas City area.
New York City, NYtheaviationgeekclub.com

Former C-87 pilot remembers the disastrous beginning of B-29 operations against Japan

‘The B-29 crews were cocky—at first. But as time wore on and accidents began to take their toll, the boys quieted down,’ Arthur La Vove, “Hump Driver.”. Arthur La Vove was a writer, artist, journalist, and pilot who lived and worked during a pivotal time in American aviation and military history. He was born on Manhattan Island in New York City, USA, on Dec. 6, 1909.
Michigan Stateaerotechnews.com

Air Force A-10s land on Michigan state highway

Four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs from the 354th Fighter Squadron and the Michigan Air National Guard’s 127th Wing landed on a state highway as part of Northern Strike 21, a large-scale training exercise, in Alpena, Mich., Aug. 5, 2021. This is the first time in history that the Air Force has...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Surface-Launched Version Of The Tomcat’s AIM-54 Phoenix Missile Nearly Armed Cold War Carriers

The Sea Phoenix air defense system would have ported the weapons system from the F-14 Tomcat onto Navy flattops. The U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era AIM-54 Phoenix long-range air-to-air missile, the primary fleet air defense armament of its F-14 Tomcat interceptors for four decades, was also adapted for surface launch from warships. The little-known Sea Phoenix project also involved installing the F-14’s fire-control radar on a ship and progressed as far as missile test launches.
Militarynewsnet5

New hopes for deported veterans

For more than 10 years, Iraq War veteran Laura Meza has been banished from the U.S. and living in exile in Costa Rica. The former U.S. Army private was deported in 2009 for possession of cannabis and attempted robbery. She says she committed those crimes while self-medicating with drugs after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy