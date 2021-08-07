Finding Glenn White: An Emporia Marine returns home after 78 years
Nearly 78 years after he lost his life during the Battle of Tarawa in World War II, a local Marine is finally coming home. Pfc. Glenn F. White, serving with the Able Company, First Battalion, Sixth Marines, was killed Nov. 22, 1943 after 24 hours of intense fighting on the tiny island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands. He’d reached the island Nov. 21, a day after fighting began on the island. Marines advanced eastward along the southern coast of the island, heavily fortified by Japanese forces.www.emporiagazette.com
