It seemed rather fitting that up in the rarefied hills of Izu, under the shadow of Mount Fuji, that legend was made.In this remote outpost of these Games, a super-fast Shinkansen and a long and winding bus journey from Tokyo, Jason Kenny did what he does best, riding his bike faster than anyone else and making history.They take keirin racing seriously in Japan, indeed this velodrome is the national school for the close-quarters sprint race in which thrills and spills are measured equally.The keirin was invented as a betting sport here and when the money is down, punter’s pal Kenny...