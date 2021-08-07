CM HB Sarma urges IFFCO to set up Nano Urea plant in Assam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir):The company has recently introduced WhatsApp - Bot to their existing features made over the years, to embark on their journey towards becoming a fully digi-smart insurer. Their new feature is aimed at connecting customers easily and to assist their grievances instantly. The company has already introduced a number of digital features such as web-based solutions, QR-based solutions, apps, bots, etc, that include Web Chatbot - Joshu for customers; intelligent OCR forSpeaking on the same, V Suryanarayanan, Managing Director, Chola MS General Insurance, said, "We seek to enhance customer satisfaction with the adoption of digital innovative solutions and initiatives. This is in line with our company's T3 philosophy which strives to uphold Trust, Transparency and Technology at all times. We are honoured to be recognized with the award 'Celent Model of the Year 2021', under the legacy and ecosystem transformation category. This is an acknowledgment of our efforts towards digital transformation with customer centricity as the primary goal."Chola MS introduces features with the aim of making innovation happen by adopting and enabling technologies to upgrade customer engagement platforms. All their digital initiatives are designed to deliver a hassle-free customer experience with the aim of providing uninterrupted insurance services virtually.