Detroit, MI

Crain's Saturday Extra: Clara Ford's EV, vaccine mandate updates and a retro Restaurant Round-up

By Amy Elliott Bragg
Crain's Detroit Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up to get the Saturday Extra in your email every weekend. It's free. One of my favorite things at The Henry Ford (everyone has a short list of their favorite things at The Henry Ford, yeah?) is a 1914 Detroit Electric that belonged to Clara Ford. In the early days of personal automobiles, the gasoline-powered cars that Clara's husband pioneered were just one option on the market. And since electric cars didn't require any strenuous hand-cranking to start-up, they were marketed to women motorists (doctors, too, who needed vehicles that could start up quickly and dependably).

