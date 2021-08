I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Whenever an airline, or any business for that matter, offers a sale, it means they’re having trouble selling the product. Right now, there are at least four US airlines offering fall sales, which implies they’re having difficulty filling seats on either certain routes or days of the week (hence some of the sales are for off peak days like Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.)