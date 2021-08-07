New law requires N.J. drivers to give pedestrians, cyclists more space on roadways
New Jersey motorists who don't move over or slow down when driving past pedestrians and cyclists on roadways now face fines and points added to their driving records. The requirements that drivers to keep at least minimum, safe distances when passing people on roads, who are traveling by foot, bike or scooter, was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Phil. Murphy. The bill had passed in both houses of the state legislature in June with bipartisan support.www.phillyvoice.com
