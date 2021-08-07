Cancel
New law requires N.J. drivers to give pedestrians, cyclists more space on roadways

By Pat Ralph
phillyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey motorists who don't move over or slow down when driving past pedestrians and cyclists on roadways now face fines and points added to their driving records. The requirements that drivers to keep at least minimum, safe distances when passing people on roads, who are traveling by foot, bike or scooter, was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Phil. Murphy. The bill had passed in both houses of the state legislature in June with bipartisan support.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

