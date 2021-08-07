Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Rated Fair

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend may be a wet one for area anglers. The National Weather Service is calling for intermittent showers and thunderstorms which means those on or near the water should keep an eye out for approaching storms. Lake water temperatures are averaging between 75 and 80 degrees. Rivers are around 75 degrees.

kiow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finding Fish#Fish Stocking#Fresh Fish#Bass Fishing#Channel Catfish#Yellow Perch#White Bass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
Texas Statethepampanews.com

Fishing Report on Texas Lakes

Lake Meredith: SLOW. Water stained; 76 degrees; 48.89 feet low. Black bass remain fair working new drops with crankbait, and bottom bumping worms. Walleye are great as the season dwindles fishing slowly along ledges and points with live worms, and minnows along points. Crappie are good with minnows, and jigs suspending over structure or under structure. Channel catfish are fair on cut bait and live bait near the dam.
Grand Rapids, MNvisitgrandrapids.com

Grand Rapids Fishing Report 8-10-21

This week’s Grand Rapids, MN area Fishing Report brought to you by Andy Walls, Andy Walls Fishing. Walleye fishing has been very productive as of late. Anglers are having good luck trolling spinner rigs with nightcrawlers in 10-18 feet of water. The edges of humps, flats, and points have all produced steady action. The common theme seems to be the outside edge of the weed lines, and it has been common to catch a variety of species each outing. Fishing the spinner rigs at 1-1.7 MPH has been the.
Wright County, MNWright County Journal Press

Wright County Area Fishing & Hunting Report for 7/30/21

Bass are being caught using plastics or topwater baits, in the weeds on most lakes. They can be found both shallow and deep. Northern pike remain active on Maple, French, and Clearwater Lakes. Locate them near the deep weed lines. Sugar Lake, Lake Sylvia, Clearwater Lake, Indian Lake, and Pleasant Lake are producing some bigger sunfish on the 10-15 ft. weed lines. On Clearwater and Sugar Lakes, fishermen are seeing a few walleyes being caught using spinners and leeches, or jigs and minnows.
Hobbieskiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
Yuba City, CAChico Enterprise-Record

North state fishing report for week of Aug. 6

LAKE OROVILLE: The Bidwell Canyon ramp is closed, and the Spillway launch ramps is the only available ramp. The bottom of the ramp is becoming muddy, and launching a boat is challenging at best. A 4xD vehicle is essential. Ramp information is available at (530) 538-2200. The number of trollers targeting king salmon has diminished with the tackle-stealing trees at 50 feet routinely claiming their share of set ups and downrigger balls. Huge kings over 10 pounds have been taken on rolled anchovies on a harness rig behind an 8-inch green 8-inch TopCoat or Tornado 360 flasher. Few bass fishermen are launching their expensive boats in the challenging conditions.
North Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Fishing Report: State tightens rules for freshwater angling

The state Department of Environmental Management has announced new Rhode Island Freshwater Fishing Rules and Regulations that took effect on July 31. Two changes pertain to the Beaver River in Richmond. It is now designated as a no-kill, catch-and-release-only area. The river also has been removed from the trout stocking list; it will no longer be stocked with hatchery-raised trout.
Hobbiesfinsandfeathersonline.com

Missouri River Fishing Report 7/30/2021

Hoot Owl fishing restrictions are in place from Holter Dam down to the Cascade boat ramp. This means no fishing at all from 2pm to midnight. These state implemented fishing restrictions are in response to low river flows and high water temps. The restrictions are meant to reduce stress and therefore fish mortality during the warmest and most stressful times of day.
Hobbiesfinsandfeathersonline.com

Bighorn Fishing Report 8/2/2021

The water levels on the Bighorn are pretty low. Water temperatures are nice and cold and you won't have to worry about a That being said, terrestrials and attractor dry fly patterns are fishing well this time of the year. Tie on a grasshopper if you are searching for an explosive dry fly take under a bank or in a pool below a riffle. If the more delicate presentation of casting PMD's is your ideal day spent on the river then I would recommend a Parachute PMD with a spinner behind it. Not to forget the tried and true method of nymphing. If you're looking for numbers I would tie on a scud variation or Green Czech Bomb with a soft hackle emerger trailing behind to entice a hungry fish to eat.
Hobbieslakesidenews.com

August 2021 Fishing Report

Bass: Bass fishing on Lake Lanier is good. The summer patterns are definitely in full swing. The fish have moved to the 25- to 30-foot range and are relating to structure and ledges. One day the fish will ignore a bait and the next day they will kill it. As...
HobbiesTraverse City Record-Eagle

Recreational Fishing Report: 08/05/21

Harbor Springs: A few nice size bass were caught along the shoreline near Harbor Point. There were reports of lake trout catches near Harbor Point in 160 feet of water, suspended about 30 to 40 feet off the bottom. There were also reports of lake trout and a few salmon catches near 5 Mile in 120 to 180 feet of water.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota fishing report

Chisago Lakes area: Panfish and walleyes are being caught on Chisago, North Center and South Center lakes, according to Frankie's Live Bait and Marine in Chisago City. Northern pike are being found on Chisago, North Lindstrom and South Lindstrom lakes. Duluth area: Lake Superior has continued to see a good...
HobbiesGainesville.com

Area Fishing Report: Bass, bream action better than usual

This year, we’ve seen both low and high water levels in local lakes. For fish-catching, this natural fluctuation is preferable to constant, unchanging levels. And over the last few weeks, the new water seems to have trumped the summer heat that often slows the bite. Bass and bream action has been better than usual as we head into the dreaded Dog Days.
Hobbieslakeofthewoodsmn.com

Fishing Report 8.2.2021

On the south end… Strong summer walleye patterns continue, which is a good thing for catching LOW walleyes. The two primary techniques are drifting or trolling spinners with live bait and trolling crankbaits. Schools of walleyes obviously move around based on forage, wind, current and a variety of other factors....
Saint Johns County, FLSt. Augustine Record

ST. JOHNS COUNTY FISHING REPORT: Rain, heat slow fishing down

Generally speaking, it's been a little tough in the freshwater this week. Give the hot weather and hard rains their due, but the fish just can't seem to get settled down. Redfish reports are starting to come in from just north of Green Cove Springs so they should come farther south over the next few weeks. The best report this week came from the Marker 18 area of the river near Green Cove, where really good numbers of croakers were caught and the fish are good sized.
Hobbiesfinsandfeathersonline.com

Upper Madison Fishing Report 7/30/2021

The entire Madison River from the Yellowstone National Park boundary to the headwaters near Three Forks is on Hoot Owl fishing restrictions. This includes the section between Hebgen and Quake Lakes. Hoot Owl restrictions means no fishing between 2pm and midnight everyday. More information can be found here: FWP River Closures and Restrictions.
Alabama Statebristownews.com

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fishing report

Ft. Gibson: July 26. Elevation above normal, water 82 and 1 ft. of visibility White bass excellent on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, shad, slabs, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, around points and offshore humps. The white bass continue to take advantage of the schools of juvenile shad. You’ll find surface feeding action around the mid-lake in many locations both early and late in the day. Offshore humps or other underwater structures like a break-line on the channel are also holding good numbers of feeding fish. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake and river channel. The most successful anglers catching catfish right now are using very fresh or live bait. Anglers who catch their own shad for bait should either keep them alive or get them on ice shortly after catching them for best results. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, jigs, small lures and worms around docks and riprap. Good luck out there and enjoy the lake!
Hobbiescarolinasportsman.com

NC summertime saltwater fishing report

The current fishing report is a big mixed bag of species. As July comes to a close, the summer heat hasn’t put a damper on the fishing report along North Carolina’s coast. It’s been a big mixed bag for anglers from the Outer Banks to Sunset Beach. Nags Head. The...
Maryland Statemaryland.gov

Maryland Fishing Report – August 4

Summer is a time to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends and few things can be more rewarding than fishing with sons and daughters. With striped bass fishing resuming this week, anglers should continue to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to help protect this iconic species during harsh conditions.
Chetek, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Fishing report: Bass feeding throughout Chetek chain

Editor’s note: Following is a fishing report on the Chetek Chain of Lakes, provided by Steve Sedani of Up-Der-North Guide Service out of Chetek. Anglers are finding biting fish in the Chetek Chain of Lakes area after the past weekend’s heavy rain and small cold front. Bluegill anglers are finding...
Florida, OHToledo Blade

Blade Fishing Report: The name fits for Goliath grouper

When you fish off the eastern coast of Florida, a variety of residents of the ocean can end up on your hook. Those temperate waters hold tarpon, sailfish, wahoo, snook, spotted sea trout, red drum, blue marlin, swordfish, hammerhead shark, thresher shark, bull shark, mako shark, black grouper, and red grouper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy