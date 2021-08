The Suicide Squad finally made its way into theaters and on HBO Max this weekend, and its impact on the DC Films universe is continuing to be felt. While the film is entirely accessible for new viewers, there are nuggets of storylines that continue from previous films. That's especially the case for Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), whose big-screen arc has already been chronicled across 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While it's still not clear exactly how far apart the events of Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad happen from one another, the film does provide some context as to what happened with Harley's story in the interim. Obviously, spoilers for The Suicide Squad below! Only look if you want to know!