The thought of decluttering and getting organized can often send us into procrastination mode. Here are some ways to find the motivation you need to get started. It’s easy to get overwhelmed when attempting to start a project to declutter and get organized. Create a list of all the areas you want to tackle. The goal is to get all of your thoughts about what needs to be done out of your head and down on paper (or digitally). Start with smaller projects so you can check them off the list and feel that sense of accomplishment. After you’ve completed a few of the smaller projects, you’ll be motivated to tackle a big one… like the garage or the basement. The list will keep you focused. Knowing where to start is half the battle.