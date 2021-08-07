Cancel
Oregon State

Bar exam proposal sparks discussion among local attorneys

By ANTONIO SIERRA East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — The Oregon State Bar is considering doing something that no other state has done before: making the Unified Bar Exam optional. Passing the test is a requirement for practicing law in Oregon, but as the Bar and the Oregon Supreme Court begins exploring alternative paths to becoming an attorney, the topic has been heavily debated in the state’s legal community. Only a tiny fraction of Oregon Bar members practice law east of the Cascades, but like the rest of their peers, local lawyers have a wide range of opinions on the future of the bar exam.

