Environment

Chance for afternoon showers, summer-like temperatures on deck!

By Ashley Carter
WAAY-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMainly dry throughout the morning, but by the afternoon things change. About a 30% chance for showers and storms this afternoon, but by the evening back to a dry mostly clear night. Cloud coverage today will keep our highs in the upper 80's, but tomorrow things warm up!. Much drier...

www.waaytv.com

Environmentkxnet.com

Fall-like temperatures with a heatwave to follow

Today: Mostly sunny and cool as our highs will only rise to mostly the 70s. Winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH. Tonight: A mostly clear sky, with the exception of the far southwest. Lows will be some of the coolest we’ve seen this season with widespread 40s. NW winds will decrease to light and variable.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Another chance for showers and storms Thursday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It has been a very active week for showers and thunderstorms. That pattern is sticking around through Thursday. A cold front will begin to pass through eastern Iowa during the afternoon hours. This not only brings in cooler conditions, but yet another chance for some storms.
EnvironmentKTAL

Rain chances increase and temperatures decrease this weekend

A change in our weather pattern will bring an increase in rain and a decrease in heat during the next several days. Temperatures will likely stay below normal through next weekend even as the threat of rain decreases. Tropical Storm Fred will impact Florida this weekend. Thursday was yet another...
Springfield, MAWWLP 22News

Summer temperatures have increased

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The average annual number of 90-degree days at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 16. So far this year, not counting Thursday, we’ve seen 15, so we will likely surpass that. Wednesday’s high was 92, so that did not break the 98-degree record set in 1944. But that is a lot warmer than the average high of 82.
EnvironmentWTRF

Scattered showers with high temperatures in the 90s today

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley, meaning that heat index values (combination of temperature and relative humidity) are expected to be in the triple digits this afternoon. Take precautions and limit time outdoors today. Stay hydrated and check on those who may not have air conditioning. Cloud coverage will increase as we head farther into the afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90s with oppressively muggy levels. A few showers are possible late in the day, with scattered storms being the main risk. Some of the storms could pack a punch, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Tonight, scattered showers are likely after midnight and continue on for the rest of our Friday. Low temps will once again be in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions stick around as well.

