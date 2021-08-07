Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

AI-Powered Denim Fittings

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopping for jeans can be a stressful experience, especially when it comes to finding the perfect fit, but Blue Delta Jeans Co. and AI Body Scanning company, Bold Metrics, are committed to offering a better denim fitting experience. The new virtual fitting experience begins with a few questions for customers, so that artificial intelligence body scanning technology can predict 50 individual customer body measurements—accurately and in a completely contactless way.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#Ai#Scanning#Jeans#Delta#Ai Powered Denim Fittings#Blue Delta Jeans Co#Ai Body Scanning Company#Bold Metrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Diving Transmitters

Shearwater Research, a company renowned for its array of scuba diving-focused computers and gadgetry, has launched a high-tech diving transmitter that latches on to the wonders of smart AI technology to offer more accurate signals. The 'Shearwater SWIFT' is designed to allow scuba divers to carry multiple transmitters simultaneously and...
Cell Phonesmobihealthnews.com

AI-powered digital clinic app launched in Australia

AIcare, which operates as Jingzhuo Premium in Sydney, has launched globally its mobile app-based healthcare platform that is enabled by artificial intelligence. According to a press statement, the AIcare Health app serves as an "integrated virtual clinic" that features online bookings, video consultations, electronic health records maintenance, prescription ordering, messaging and reminders. It enables patients to connect with general practitioners, nurses or pharmacists remotely.
ElectronicsNorwalk Hour

Are AI-Powered Robots the Future of Healthy Fast Food Models?

Accessibility to food made in the safest environment possible is an important goal as we ride the tides of Covid-19. However, the pivoting of restaurants has been challenged as they look for ways to restructure, restaff, and safely reopen worldwide. Due to the recent pressures of the pandemic, quick-service restaurants in the U.S. dropped to $239 billion in revenue last year—compared to $273 billion in 2019. Blendid is taking on these challenging times with a solution.
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Klipsch T5 II buds come with AI-powered gesture controls

While humans might seem to make the world a more stupid place with every passing day, artificial intelligence is now popping up everywhere – and Klipsch’s new T5 II True Wireless ANC (£299) earphones are the latest to benefit. As well as being the first pair of Klipsch true wireless buds to get active noise-cancelling, they also come with an AI-powered Bragi operating system, which lets you accept incoming phone calls with a nod of your head. Total battery life is 28 hours (21 in the case, 7 in the buds), although that drops to 20 with the dual-mic ANC turned on. There’s also a special McLaren Edition (£379), which come with a carbon fibre finish in McLaren’s trademark papaya paint job, and NuCurrent wireless charging tech, which Klipsch reckons will have them fully charged twice as fast as anything else on the market. Speedy.
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Farming Tools

Cainthus, a California and Dublin agricultural tech company, is developing a new technology that will help track environmental, health, and behavioral changes in farm animals. Through artificial intelligence, Cainthus has developed a technology that turns visual inputs from cameras into useful insights. The insights collected will then be displayed on a phone, tablet, or computer. This smart camera system will operate 24/7 year-round.
TechnologyNew Haven Register

Save Time and Energy With AI-Powered Car Insurance

It's a tricky time for small businesses. Even though pandemic conditions are slowly improving for many people around the world, entrepreneurs face an additional set of challenges thanks to ever-changing restrictions, shutdowns, and pauses. Anything that makes your day a little bit easier is a godsend, and one company is bringing helpful technology to car insurance, making securing a policy and making claims fast, straightforward, and digital. Whether you're putting in miles on your car to meet clients, partners, and investors, or you're driving for personal errands and trips, dealing with car insurance can be one less hassle getting in the way of the more valuable work on your to-do list.
TechnologySearchengineland.com

Webinar: Use the power of AI to drive ROI

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way businesses operate. And even more so, AI promises meaningful customer experiences to build deeper brand loyalty and long-lasting customer relationships. But how do you ensure your customer experience is personal, relevant and human when using AI and machine learning to improve CX?. Join CX...
SoftwareTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Copywriting Tools

Writesonic is a sophisticated artificial intellegence tool designed to help customers produce compelling copy, without the need for a writing-specific background. In other words, the company's mission is to turn nonwriters into wordsmiths. The subscription-based service works by having users pick their content type (blog post, sales page, etc.) before...
Softwareaithority.com

Viant Enhances AI-Powered Contextual Targeting Capabilities With CatapultX Partnership

Adelphic Integration Scales Contextual Video Opportunities for Brands. Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, announced the successful integration of CatapultX’s On-Stream video monetization and patent-pending contextual AI platform into the Adelphic advertising software. The integration scales Adelphic’s cutting-edge contextual advertising inventory, offering brands and agencies contextually-relevant advertising opportunities that can be overlaid within a program without disrupting the content.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Stock Trading Apps

The 'Stocksignal' app is a powerful stock trading solution that will provide investors with the ability to more effectively increase their prowess by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The app works by allowing users to pick a stock, add it to their portfolio and enable the AI-powered system to help when it comes to making choices related to selling. This will help users to take advantage of impressive amounts of data in a simpler manner that will reduce their need to spend extensive amounts of time sifting through information.
InternetPosted by
Benzinga

PFSweb's LiveArea Teams For AI-Powered Visual Search With Syte

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) business unit LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, has formed a strategic partnership with Syte, a visual-AI-powered Product Discovery Platform for eCommerce. The partnership supports LiveArea core services, including NXT Intelligence™, Product Innovation, Connected Commerce, Service Design, Performance Marketing, and Orchestrated Services. According to...
SoftwareInternational Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Sleek Smartphone-Like Laptops

This Apple MacBook Pro concept is the design work of Marc W Avellanet and gives avid tech enthusiasts with a glimpse into what we could see coming to the market later this fall when the official system is unveiled by the brand. The 2021 laptop rendering incorporates a number of...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Entirely Denim Chunky Sneakers

Sportswear label Reebok introduces a special iteration of the Instapump Fury sneaker model exclusive for the Japanese market. The shoe gets a Canadian tuxedo makeup as the entire upper is detailed with denim materials throughout. The full denim look is inspired by selvedge denim. It is made in a Night...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Feature-Rich Convertible Laptops

The Chromebook x2 11 convertible laptop has been announced by the technology brand as a robust computing solution for professionals and students alike that will enable them to access the latest features in an intuitive manner. The convertible laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chipset and comes bundled...
SamsungTrendHunter.com

Stylish Sport-Ready Smartwatches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Series smartwatches are an upcoming wearable technology product from the brand focused on providing stylish options to pick up that are sport-ready and more. The watches are powered by the Wear OS by Samsung and feature an intuitive user interface that's easy to navigate. The wearables feature the BioActive Sensor to capture data with Electrical Heart, Optical Heart Rate and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis functionalities.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Phygital Sneaker Stores

Nike Rise Seoul is an innovative concept store that offers a look at the future of digital and physical shopping experiences, as well as sustainability in retail. Within the store, there's the Sport Pulse platform for sharing sports updates and popular products, as well as the RFID-enabled digital footwear table, Nike Rise is Inside Track, for comparing product benefits just by placing a shoe on the surface.
Technologytechxplore.com

Xiaomi unveils CyberDog: A personable quadruped robot

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has unveiled CyberDog, a quadruped robot that the company describes as more personable than others in its class. The company made its announcement on its Twitter feed, calling it a "true beast." CyberDog is very similar in appearance to Boston Dynamics' Spot, although it is sleeker...
Los Angeles, CATrendHunter.com

Hybrid Activewear Garments

The Buck Mason Trail Collection is a first from the Los Angeles-based menswear brand that is focused on providing athletic professionals with a way to seamlessly go about their daily lifestyle without feeling limited by their garments. The collection is inspired by standard issue Marine Corps gear from the 1960s and includes the Trail Roam Shorts and the Trail Traverse Curved Hem Tee. The tee highlights a moisture-wicking construction with an antimicrobial coating to enhance freshness, while the shorts feature a four-way stretch poly-blend construction that boasts a cotton-like feel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy