AI-Powered Denim Fittings

While humans might seem to make the world a more stupid place with every passing day, artificial intelligence is now popping up everywhere – and Klipsch’s new T5 II True Wireless ANC (£299) earphones are the latest to benefit. As well as being the first pair of Klipsch true wireless buds to get active noise-cancelling, they also come with an AI-powered Bragi operating system, which lets you accept incoming phone calls with a nod of your head. Total battery life is 28 hours (21 in the case, 7 in the buds), although that drops to 20 with the dual-mic ANC turned on. There’s also a special McLaren Edition (£379), which come with a carbon fibre finish in McLaren’s trademark papaya paint job, and NuCurrent wireless charging tech, which Klipsch reckons will have them fully charged twice as fast as anything else on the market. Speedy.