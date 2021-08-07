AI-Powered Denim Fittings
Shopping for jeans can be a stressful experience, especially when it comes to finding the perfect fit, but Blue Delta Jeans Co. and AI Body Scanning company, Bold Metrics, are committed to offering a better denim fitting experience. The new virtual fitting experience begins with a few questions for customers, so that artificial intelligence body scanning technology can predict 50 individual customer body measurements—accurately and in a completely contactless way.www.trendhunter.com
