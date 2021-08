TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners are “continuing to evaluate the situation” but won’t make any decisions on renewing a mask mandate without medical input. “Well, we’re continuing to evaluate the situation right now, we don’t want to make any plans right now,” Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays told KSNT Monday morning. “We don’t have any plans to a mask mandate in place. We feel like we’ve been through this for a year and a half now at least, we feel like people have a pretty good idea what to do, what they need to do to stay safe, and we hope people take those recommendations seriously.”