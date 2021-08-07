Murder Arrests & the Latest on Lufkin/Nacogdoches Gang Shootings

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details concerning Sunday's multiple vehicle accident that took place on Highway 59 near the Angelina County Airport. According to the latest report from the DPS, the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:15 p.m., a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 59. A tire on the Ford had a blow-out, causing the truck to cross the center median, where it struck a 2014 Dodge SUV head-on. The Dodge, after the collision with the Ford, collided with a 2008 Honda passenger car. The Ford continued traveling, striking a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup before coming to a stop.