Murder Arrests & the Latest on Lufkin/Nacogdoches Gang Shootings
The Lufkin Police Department (LPD) has released details on recent murder arrests as well as information on an ongoing rivalry between gangs in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Yesterday, (8/6), LPD served murder warrants in the April 27 shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers. The Department issued four murder warrants on Ahman “Monn” Hill, 18, Zamoria “Z” Davis, 17, Daquavion “Qua” Kidd, 18, and Ta’Zyion “Dada” Douglas, 19, all of Nacogdoches. Rogers was found shot to death in his driveway in the 700 block of Rowe Avenue just before midnight April 27.kicks105.com
Comments / 5