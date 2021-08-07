Cancel
Evansville, IN

PTI settles disability lawsuit with EOCC

By Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
 5 days ago

Aug. 7—BLUEFIELD — Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI), a transportation company headquartered in Evansville, Ind., with operations throughout the United States, will pay $60,000 to an individual job applicant who was denied part-time employment and furnish significant non-monetary relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced Friday.

