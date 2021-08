Cron went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a walk in a 13-6 rout of the Cubs on Tuesday. Cron reached base four times in the contest, the third time he has accomplished that feat this season. The slugger knocked in two runs with a single in the sixth inning and plated another with a single in the eighth. The big performance was a welcome sign, as Cron entered the contest batting just .152 (7-for-46) since the All-Star break.