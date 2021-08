If Matt Harvey had pitched as well as he has thus far in the second half of the season, he might not have been around to make Friday night’s start for the Orioles. Instead, the veteran right-hander’s struggles leading into the All-Star break kept contenders uninterested, even as he came out of it with consecutive starts of six shuout innings. Friday’s trade deadline passed with Harvey still a member of the Orioles. That meant he could keep that scoreless second half going in a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Tigers.